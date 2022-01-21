Laurie Corrigan named new Director of Education for CDSBEO

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario has announced its new Director of Education.

Laurie Corrigan, currently Superintendent of Learning and Special Education Services with the Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland and Clarington Catholic School Board (PVNCCDSB), will take over the role effective February 21st.

Corrigan takes over for John Cameron. Cameron announced his retirement back in September last year, after serving in the role since January 2018.

In a press release, Corrigan says she looks forward to serving CDSBEO as well as the other opportunies that the position presents.

"We live in a historic and challenging time to be sure, but also a time filled with promise. I hope to work toward a path forward, lived together in faith and hope, where we all belong and are open to hearing all voices who need us to listen and learn." said Corrigan in the release.

Corrigan had previously held positions in education with the PVNCCDSB and the Durham Catholic District School Board.