Brockville Police have arrested a 33-year-old man after a report of a lawn equipment theft on Wall St.

Police say they responded to the complaint on Monday just after 8 a.m.

The victim reported that lawn equipment from two sheds on his property were stolen.

As the report was being made, a neighbour saw a suspect pushing a lawn mower.

An officer approached the suspect and arrested him for being in possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say they were able to link the suspect to other thefts of power tools at construction sites in that area.

The suspect was held in custody for a bail hearing.