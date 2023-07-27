Leadership Challenge Grants launch encouraging donors to give more to local United Way

With the kick-off of the 2023 campaign just over a month away, United Way Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington say they are excited to announce two Leadership Challenge Grants. Leaders of the Way (donors who give $1,200 or more annually) make up over fifty percent of the campaign and are the fastest-growing section of the annual fundraising campaign.

Jessica Bayne Hogan has generously renewed the Women United Challenge Grant for 2023, and Ray and Paul Di Rinaldo at RDR Wealth Management have stepped up to offer the Leadership Challenge Grant this year.

United Way explains that with these grants, donors who increase their donations or make a new donation at a Leaders of the Way level will see their donation matched up to a maximum amount. Donors who are already Leaders of the Way and add 10% or more to their gift will also see their increase matched. With the addition of the Women United grant, women donors will see their donation matched by both grants, tripling the impact of their gift.

RDR Wealth Management put forward the COVID-19 Fund Challenge Grant for United Way KFL&A in 2021, helping raise funds to support agencies and programs. This year, they say they wanted to do more to continue helping their community.

"RDR Wealth Management is pleased to partner with United Way once again for this important fundraising initiative. We know many in the community are struggling and as long-time Kingstonians, we wanted to continue to give back to our community," said Paul Di Rinaldo of RDR Wealth Management. "We wanted to do something to inspire others in the community to give and we know that with United Way, the funds will be used where they are needed most and have the maximum impact locally."

Women United is made up of women who donate at the Leadership level. The Women United Challenge Grant was offered in 2021 and 2022 and helped increase donations by women Leaders significantly. By renewing the grant, Jessica Bayne Hogan wanted to continue to offer women in the community a chance to increase the impact of their gift.

"I'm once again calling on the amazing women in our community to step up and donate to this year's United Way campaign. I would never ask someone to do something that I would not do myself and I am delighted to offer the Women United matching grant again this year," said Jessica Bayne Hogan. "Over the past few years, I have had the pleasure of co-chairing Women United and have been awed and inspired by the level of compassion, engagement and genuine interest of the women involved. I have witnessed the tireless efforts of our partner agencies, front-line workers and the individuals who have benefited from the services made possible by your donations. Many times we ask ourselves how can we do better as a community, and while there is no easy solution, you can be confident that by donating to the United Way KFL&A you are helping. I ask community members to join me in making this our strongest year yet!"

"Thank you to both Ray and Paul Di Rinaldo and Jessica Bayne Hogan for their continued generosity and support of the KFL&A community. Their leadership is an inspiration," said 2023 United Way KFL&A Campaign Chair, Col. Sonny Hatton. "As a community, we are Stronger Together and we know these grants will inspire others to give as well. We are asking community members who are able, to continue to show their support by investing in their community at the leadership level or increasing their gift if they already are."

The United Way KFL&A 2023 Campaign kicks off on September 8th, 2023. For more information and updates visit www.unitedwaykfla.ca

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray