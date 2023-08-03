September 1st to October 15th, 2023, has been declared Open Farm Days 2023 by the County of Frontenac, City of Kingston, South Frontenac, Frontenac Islands, Central Frontenac, and North Frontenac to highlight the importance of agriculture in the region.

The six-week calendar of events offers opportunities to explore, engage, and learn more about farming and where local food comes from. Frontenac County says this is an opportunity to bring friends and family together and explore the farms, farmers' markets, and various locations across the region.

There are locations across Frontenac County and Kingston that are welcoming visitors to explore local agribusinesses and get an inside look. Each location is offering unique experiences including tours of fields, beekeeping, introduction to growing fruits and vegetables, demonstration on coffee roasting, harvesting hops, learning about animals, farm equipment, culinary tours, tastings, and experiences.

"Farms, chefs, and community organizations have created some exciting experiences to demonstrate to visitors the unique things their site offers. Visiting a farm offers a memorable opportunity to really connect with the food, the land, the farmers, and the chefs," says Debbi Miller, Community Development Officer, Frontenac County.

Participants can join in with a combination of ticketed and drop in events throughout the six weeks. Ticketed experiences allow farmers and chefs to connect more closely to share the unique characteristics of their farm, or food with a more in-depth opportunity. The community events offer a chance to drop-in and connect with agriculture in a less structured/self-guided manner.

The launch event for Open Farm Days will take place on Friday, September 1st, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at the Frontenac Farmers Market, in Centennial Park in Harrowsmith with speeches and an official ribbon cutting, farm-style. The Frontenac Farmers Market takes place from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For the complete Open Farm Days 2023 listing or to purchase tickets visit www.OpenFarms.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray