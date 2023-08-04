Learn about local sports and activities at "Pembroke Youth Try It Expo"
The City of Pembroke's Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the second annual "Pembroke Youth Try It Expo" on Saturday, August 26th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Pembroke Memorial Centre.
This event will be showcasing the incredible variety of local sports, activity clubs, services and interest groups that Pembroke has to offer, ranging from music, art, theatre, individual sports, fitness, team sports, free programming, health services and more.
Youth in attendance will have the opportunity to try out new sports and activities through demos and interactive activities at different booths and decide if they would be interested in getting involved themselves.
Organizers say that this event will hopefully encourage Pembroke's youth to get active and involved in order to promote positive mental and physical health.
Additionally, there will be a variety of free entertainment and activities including bouncy castles and rock climbing from Ry-J's, face painting, a balloon twister, door prizes, food, drinks, and more.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Traffic safety campaign in effect on local roadwaysHeading into the Civic Day long weekend, Ontario Provincial Police are letting drivers know of a traffic safety campaign on local roadways. The increased police presence will focus on Ontario's Move Over law.
Sports Trivia Night at Waterfront Park in support of local Special OlympicsTeams of 5 can sign up for a thrilling Sports Trivia Night on Thursday, August 17th, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the beautiful Waterfront Park in Pembroke. Aiming to raise funds and support the Pembroke and Area Special Olympics.
Province giving funding support for festivals and events in Leeds-GrenvilleFestivals and events in Leeds-Grenville are receiving funding support from the Ontario government as part of the Experience Ontario 2023 program, aimed at boosting tourism in the local community.
Local resident charged assaulting and threatening to kill their parentCharges for assault and uttering threats to cause death were laid on a local 39-year-old after Kingston Police responded to a physical altercation between the accused and their parent, in the area of Princess Street and Mooallim Place.
Combined 60 charges laid on pair of thieves from East RegionOntario Provincial Police lay 60 charges on two people after they were located in New Brunswick and transported back to Ontario in connection to a series of thefts at businesses and residences across the East Region.
Kingston resident faces 11 charges as OPP seize drugs during traffic stopA 32-year-old from Kingston has been arrested and charged after OPP officers seized a significant amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Highway 62.
Summer Company program participants introduced by ERCFive creative and eager students have been announced as participants in the 2023 Summer Company program. The program offers financial support as business experience to the young entrepreneurs.
Water safety reminder from Renfrew County OPPResidents in the local community are being recommended several safety tips to follow in and around waterways. Police say wearing a lifejacket, is well documented to increase the chances of surviving a boating incident.
Youth entrepreneur market at Petawawa Container MarketChildren, ages 8-12 that participated in the municipal entrepreneurship camp have the chance to showcase their work at the Petawawa Container Market on Friday, August 18th from noon to 4:00 pm. Proceeds will be donated to the Petawawa Pantry.