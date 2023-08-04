The City of Pembroke's Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the second annual "Pembroke Youth Try It Expo" on Saturday, August 26th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Pembroke Memorial Centre.

This event will be showcasing the incredible variety of local sports, activity clubs, services and interest groups that Pembroke has to offer, ranging from music, art, theatre, individual sports, fitness, team sports, free programming, health services and more.

Youth in attendance will have the opportunity to try out new sports and activities through demos and interactive activities at different booths and decide if they would be interested in getting involved themselves.

Organizers say that this event will hopefully encourage Pembroke's youth to get active and involved in order to promote positive mental and physical health.

Additionally, there will be a variety of free entertainment and activities including bouncy castles and rock climbing from Ry-J's, face painting, a balloon twister, door prizes, food, drinks, and more.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray