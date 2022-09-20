Learn about travel writing in Kenya with local author Diane Creber at KFPL
Local author and artist Diane Creber's book has a tale to tell from the title alone. "Don't Pee Under a Tree in Africa." Learn more about advice and travel writing during an author talk with Creber at the Kingston Frontenac Public Library's Sydenham Branch.
The event takes place on October 13, 2022, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Creber will read from the book, centered around her visit to a friend's home in Nairobi, Kenya. She writes about her travels within Kenya, breaking down barriers in culture and communication, and the experience of living in a Kenyan urban centre.
"Having a local writer speak about her work will encourage aspirational travel writers," said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. "Diane will share her experience of a lesser-known locale and how this
life-changing journey translates into words. Travel writing is an art; we're fortunate to have the artist with us to discuss the trade!"
Space is limited to 20 attendees. Register at https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/7136189.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
