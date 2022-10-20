Learn from Kingston's Poet Laureate with two upcoming opportunities

Kingston's Poet Laureate, Jason Heroux, will be fostering creative writing in and about the city. This November, there are two opportunities to participate in that creative process with group poetry workshops or one-on-one mentorship.

Every poem unfolds in its own way, and sometimes prompts are the best beginning. Heroux is offering two workshops based on using poetry prompts, which are concepts or images that provide a starting line for poets. Heroux will be working with both budding and experienced poets to show the endless possibilities found through this simple method.

Heroux’s poetry workshop sessions are happening at the Calvin Park Branch on November 12 from 2-3 p.m. (https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/7130438) and November. 29 from 7-8 p.m. (https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/7130462). Both sessions are identical in content.

Heroux will also be offering three one-on-one in-person mentorship sessions on November 22 and 24 at the Central Branch, and November 26 at the Calvin Park Branch. These sessions will provide a unique opportunity for local poets to fine-tune their abilities through the advice of an accomplished artist.

"Jason is a fantastic creator, library collaborator, and member of our region's rich artistic community," said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. "His workshops were a hit in the first half of 2022, so we

had to do it again! The mentorship sessions offer creative minds a chance to analyze their work in-depth. These unique opportunities to improve your craft or ignite creative energy."

Those interested can submit a piece of poetry to poetlaureate@cityofkingston.ca

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa