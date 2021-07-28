Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark becomes first Ontario region to reach 70% fully vaccinated

A reminder, there are no daily surveillance reports from the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit this week.

They will return next week.

But we did get an update on the local vaccination front.

Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health says its region is the first in the province to reach 70 per cent of the eligible population being fully vaccinated. It's now at 71 per cent.

88 per cent have their first dose.