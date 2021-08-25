Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark Booking Centre closing August 27th
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit has announced that its COVID-19 vaccine booking centre will be closing this week.
The health unit says with the number of residents being vaccinated against COVID-19 increasing, the number of calls to the booking centre have decreased.
Residents will still have options if they need to get a vaccine including booking a vaccine online or by walk-in.
The centre will officially close on Friday at 4 p.m.
-
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkZero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
-
Zero new cases of COVID-19 reported in Renfrew CountyZero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
-
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A regionZero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
-
Pumpkinferno returns in the fallYou've heard of the pumpkin spice latte, but what about the Pumpkinferno?
-
Arnprior man faces two online sexual offence countsOntario Provincial Police, with the help of the Renfrew Crime Unit, have charged an Arnprior resident for an online sexual offense.
-
One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
-
Investigation terminated into broken leg suffered during arrest in KingstonOntario's Special Investigations Unit is terminating an investigation into a broken leg suffered by a man during an arrest in Kingston.
-
19-year-old charged with flight from police and dangerous operationA 19-year-old man has been charged after he was alleged to have failed to stop for Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County over the weekendZero new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County over the weekend.