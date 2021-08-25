iHeartRadio
Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark Booking Centre closing August 27th

LGL Health Unit

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit has announced that its COVID-19 vaccine booking centre will be closing this week. 

The health unit says with the number of residents being vaccinated against COVID-19 increasing, the number of calls to the booking centre have decreased. 

Residents will still have options if they need to get a vaccine including booking a vaccine online or by walk-in. 

The centre will officially close on Friday at 4 p.m. 

