Leeds Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reopening call centre

The Leeds Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has announced it's reopening its local call centre due to "an increase in call volumes".

The call centre is effective as of Monday at 8:30 a.m.

The phone line will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The call centre will provide support to residents who are looking to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment and residents who require support to access their COVID-19 vaccine receipt.

Residents can call 1-844-369-1234.

Other options for booking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment include using the local health unit's portal or attending a walk-in appointment at a local clinic or pharmacy.

For vaccine receipts, residents can use the Ontario government's website to download a copy of their receipt or call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.