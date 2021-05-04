Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit warns of spike in overdoses

BROCKVILLE, ONT - The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is warning of another spike in overdoses with the majority of them in the City of Brockville.

In a press release, the LGL says there have been 27 reported overdoses since April 28th.

Of concern to the health unit, 11 of them reported that they sought medical care at the hospital.

The health unit is continuing to remind the community that all overdoses are a medical emergency and that “calling 911 remains the most important step in saving someone’s life.”