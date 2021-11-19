Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark report eight new cases of COVID-19

Eight new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

Six new cases were added in the last 24 hours before the report was released. Two cases were added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 36.

20 of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville. 16 are in Lanark.

Three people are in the hospital with the virus. One person is in the intensive care unit.