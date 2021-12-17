Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark reports 44 new COVID-19 cases

44 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

25 cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. 19 cases were added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases has gone up, it's now at 152.

Of the known active cases, 116 are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, 34 are in Lanark, and two are marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

Three people are in the hospital with the virus. Two people are in the intensive care unit.