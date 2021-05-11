Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark reports two new cases of COVID-19

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19.

The number of known active cases in the region did go up, it's now at 40.

Hospitalizations remain at zero at people who live in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark area.

Of the active cases in the region, 12 are in Leeds and Grenville United Counties West, 9 are in Lanark East, 7 are in UCLG Central, 6 are in Lanark West, and 5 are in UCLG East. One of them is unknown.