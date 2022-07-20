Leeds, Grenville and Lanark welcomes new Medical Officer of Health

At a special meeting July 19, 2022, the Board of Health for the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit, Dr. Linna Li was selected as the new Medical Officer of Health and Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Li will be filling the vacancy created by Dr. Paula Steward. Dr. Li will be the acting MOH until approval is received from the Ministry of Health, as outline in the Health Protection and Promotion Act.

Dr. Li holds a medical degree from the University of Western Ontario and a Masters of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

During her residency in Public Health and Preventative Medicine at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., Dr. Li completed a rotation with Leeds, Greville, and Lanark District Health Unit which exposed her to both the organizational culture and the diverse communities throughout the region.

Dr. Li comes with experience from both Toronto Public Health and the Grey Bruce Health Unit. With both her educational background and experience, she will be a great fit with the existing LGLDHU team.

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Li take a leadership role with our local public health unit”, states Mayor Doug Malanka, chair of the Health Unit’s Board of Health. “I believe she brings many strengths that will serve the LGL region well. We look forward to Dr. Li’s introductory visits to all of the local municipalities and a successful future working together to build even stronger partnerships between the Health Unit and municipalities.”

Dr. Li will begin her role September 1, 2022.