Leeds, Grenville and Lankark district health unit holiday hours take effect
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark district health will be closed periodically over the next couple of weeks for the Holidays.
The following is a list of days the health unit will not offer services:
- Friday, December 23, 2022
- Monday, December 26, 2022
- Tuesday, December 27, 2022
- Friday, December 30, 2022
- Monday, January 2, 2023
The health unit says they continue to face staffing shortages amid the wave of flu, RSV, ad Covid-19 surge sweeping across the province, coupled with regular holiday and vacation time, LGL does not have the staff to offer scheduled program services.
All programs and clinics that were running throughout the pandemic will resume on Tuesday, January 3, 2022
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
Kingston Frontenac Public Library to close amid storm
The GRIND Pembroke appealing to public ahead of the holidays.
26th annual Christmas Angel program a success
Week 5 of "Festive RIDE" nets positive results, Pembroke
Police warn sales fraud on the rise, Kingston.
Police advise residents to stay off the ice, Prince Edward County
Multiple charges laid following harassment complaint, Stirling-Rawdon
KHSC assumes control of Brockville dialysis clinic.