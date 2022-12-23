Leeds, Grenville and Lankark district health unit holiday hours take effect

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark district health will be closed periodically over the next couple of weeks for the Holidays.

The following is a list of days the health unit will not offer services:

- Friday, December 23, 2022

- Monday, December 26, 2022

- Tuesday, December 27, 2022

- Friday, December 30, 2022

- Monday, January 2, 2023

The health unit says they continue to face staffing shortages amid the wave of flu, RSV, ad Covid-19 surge sweeping across the province, coupled with regular holiday and vacation time, LGL does not have the staff to offer scheduled program services.

All programs and clinics that were running throughout the pandemic will resume on Tuesday, January 3, 2022

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink