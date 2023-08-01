Leeds OPP investigate death in Elizabethtown-Kitley Twp.
On the evening of Monday, July 31st, 2023 the Ontario Provincial Police in Leeds County informed residents of Elizabethtown-Kitley Township that there would be a heavy police presence in the Toledo area as they conducted an investigation into a recent death.
Police say this began around 7:00 a.m. the same morning when officers responded to a residence where one person was located deceased. A postmortem examination has been scheduled to determine the cause of death. In a release from OPP, investigators say they believe there is no threat to public safety.
The investigation is being conducted by the Leeds County Detachment Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
If anyone has information regarding the investigation, they are asked to call the Leeds County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at Crimestoppers.ca.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
