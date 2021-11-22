iHeartRadio
Lennox and Addington OPP investigating sexual assault case in Kaladar

An undated file photo of an OPP badge.

The Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a case of sexual assault in Kaladar, Ont. 

Police say they received a distress call at around 5 a.m on October 29th at a home in Kaladar, Ont. 

Upon arrival, police arrested a male and held him in custody. 

A warrant was also executed at the home. 

As a result, 29-year-old Ryan Joshua Williams of Kaladar, Ont has been charged with the following: 

  • Sexual Assault;
  • Assault with a Weapon;
  • Assault;
  • Sexual Assault with a Weapon;
  • Choking;
  • Forcible Confinement;
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order;
  • Fail to Comply with Release Order;
  • Fail to Comply with Prohibition Order; and 
  • Resist Arrest. 

The accused was also charged under the Controlled Drug and Substance Act with possession. 

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in a Greater Napanee court at a later date. 

Due to a publication ban, no further details are being released. 

