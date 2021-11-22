Lennox and Addington OPP investigating sexual assault case in Kaladar

The Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a case of sexual assault in Kaladar, Ont.

Police say they received a distress call at around 5 a.m on October 29th at a home in Kaladar, Ont.

Upon arrival, police arrested a male and held him in custody.

A warrant was also executed at the home.

As a result, 29-year-old Ryan Joshua Williams of Kaladar, Ont has been charged with the following:

Sexual Assault;

Assault with a Weapon;

Assault;

Sexual Assault with a Weapon;

Choking;

Forcible Confinement;

Fail to Comply with Probation Order;

Fail to Comply with Release Order;

Fail to Comply with Prohibition Order; and

Resist Arrest.

The accused was also charged under the Controlled Drug and Substance Act with possession.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in a Greater Napanee court at a later date.

Due to a publication ban, no further details are being released.