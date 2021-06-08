Level 1-Low water condition confirmed for Cataraqui region
The warm weather and lack of rain has led the Cataraqui Conservation to confirm a Level 1-Low water condition for the area extending from Napanee to Brockville.
The Level 1 notice indicates a potential water supply problem if current trends continue.
"The Cataraqui Region has experienced lower than normal amounts of precipitation this spring." said Cataraqui Conservation Watershed Planning Coordinator, Holly Evans, in a press release. "The month of May was very dry receiving only 31% of normal precipitation, with less than 1 mm received between May 12th and May 31st. The hot, windy weather and a long-range forecast with no significant rain means that low water conditions are likely to worsen."
Level 2 would be considered "moderate". Level 3 would be considered "severe".
Cataraqui Conservation is urging residents to conserve water through the following methods:
- Reduce non-essential water uses.
- Limiting outside watering of plants and lawns. If you must water your lawn, early morning or later evening watering reduces evaporation.
- Limit washing vehicles, driveways, and sidewalks. Use a pail of soapy water to wash your car and rinse off quickly with a hose.
- Repair leaky plumbing or fixtures to help curtail water wastage.
The authority says it will continue to monitor water levels and will provide any updates on changing conditions.