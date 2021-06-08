Level 1-Low water condition confirmed for Cataraqui region

The warm weather and lack of rain has led the Cataraqui Conservation to confirm a Level 1-Low water condition for the area extending from Napanee to Brockville.

The Level 1 notice indicates a potential water supply problem if current trends continue.

"The Cataraqui Region has experienced lower than normal amounts of precipitation this spring." said Cataraqui Conservation Watershed Planning Coordinator, Holly Evans, in a press release. "The month of May was very dry receiving only 31% of normal precipitation, with less than 1 mm received between May 12th and May 31st. The hot, windy weather and a long-range forecast with no significant rain means that low water conditions are likely to worsen."

Level 2 would be considered "moderate". Level 3 would be considered "severe".

Cataraqui Conservation is urging residents to conserve water through the following methods:

Reduce non-essential water uses.

Limiting outside watering of plants and lawns. If you must water your lawn, early morning or later evening watering reduces evaporation.

Limit washing vehicles, driveways, and sidewalks. Use a pail of soapy water to wash your car and rinse off quickly with a hose.

Repair leaky plumbing or fixtures to help curtail water wastage.

The authority says it will continue to monitor water levels and will provide any updates on changing conditions.

