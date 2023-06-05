Level one fire ban in effect for South Frontenac Twp.

A level one fire ban is in effect for the Township of South Frontenac. The ban restricts open-air burning for the purposes of burning grass, brush, or other combustable materials. With a level one fire ban residents are able to burn campfires and cooking fires.

The ban went into effect on Friday, June 2nd, 2023, South Frontenac Fire and Rescue say they will continue to review conditions and notify the public of any status changes.

Any questions or concerns from local residents are directed to the number call 613-376-3027 ext. 2234, or email fireadmin@southfrontenac.net.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray