Level One fire ban in South Frontenac Tsp.

The Township of South Frontenac is advising local residents that a Level One Fire Ban is in effect for the Township. In a public service announcement, they explain that a Level One fire ban restricts open-air burning for the purposes of burning grass, brush, or other combustible materials.

Though the ban is in effect, with it only being Level One, it does permits campfires and cooking fires as defined by By-law.

South Frontenac Fire and Rescue say they have responded to several fires in the past week due to dry burning conditions. Adding that higher temperatures are forecasted this week and into the weekend making conditions high risk for brush and grass fires.

South Frontenac Fire and Rescue personnel will continue to review conditions and notify the public of any status changes. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact 613-376-3027 ext. 2234, or email fireadmin@southfrontenac.net.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray