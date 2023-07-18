Level One Fire Ban lifted in South Frontenac Twp.
Effective Monday, July 17th, 2023, at 8:00 a.m., the Township of South Frontenac has lifted the Level One Fire Ban that has been in effect for several weeks. The Ministry of Natural Resources has also lifted the Restricted Fire Zone that affected the northern part of the Township.
Residents are also reminded to always use caution when having campfires and cooking outdoors, and only burn when conditions are appropriate. See the Township's burning By-law 2012-68 for more information.
Personnel from SFFR say they will continue the monitor the conditions. Any residents with questions or concerns are asked to call 613-376-3027 ext. 2234, or email fireadmin@southfrontenac.net.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Renfrew OPP raise over $6,000 for local Food Bank through charity golf tournamentThe First Annual 911 Swing for the Cause Charity Golf Tournament welcomed local first responders and community members to the Renfrew Golf Club, raising over $6,000 for the Renfrew and District Food Bank.
-
Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation celebrates "Giving Garden" anniversaryAs a unique way for donors to honour a loved one and show their support for the hospital, the PRHF launched their "Giving Garden" one year ago, and the Foundation has expressed that the initiative has been a tremendous success.
-
Impaired driver charged fleeing the scene of two-vehicle crashA 36-year-old from Kanata, Ontario is facing several charges after Renfrew OPP responded to a two-vehicle crash in Ragland Street South in the Town of Renfrew.
-
North Stormont resident charged for child luringA 37-year-old from North Stormont is facing charges for child luring after an extensive OPP investigation into an incident from February 2023.
-
Activities highlighted at "All About the River" event at Morrisburg WaterfrontCommunity partners came together to support environmental events at Morrisburg Waterfront to showcase cost-effective recreational opportunities for families and visitors along the St. Lawrence River.
-
18-year-old charged with weapon possession, police respond to fearful phone callAn 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged after Brockville Police responded to a call from a concerned resident, saying the young man was planning to attend their residence and stab them.
-
OPP request public assistance identifying man of interestAfter several break-and-enters and stolen vehicles, L&A OPP is asking for help from the public to identify a man of interest in the ongoing investigation.
-
Rockwood Asylum featured in new exhibit at the Museum of Health CareA temporary exhibit has opened at the Museum of Health Care in Kingston, showing the extensive history of the Rockwood Asylum, as well as its continued impact on modern healthcare in the city.
-
Kingston Police make arrest following extensive Assault InvestigationIn connection to several incidents in 2021, Kingston Police have arrested and charged an individual with multiple charges relating to sexual assault and uttering threats.