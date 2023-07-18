Level One Fire Ban lifted in South Frontenac Twp.

Effective Monday, July 17th, 2023, at 8:00 a.m., the Township of South Frontenac has lifted the Level One Fire Ban that has been in effect for several weeks. The Ministry of Natural Resources has also lifted the Restricted Fire Zone that affected the northern part of the Township.

Residents are also reminded to always use caution when having campfires and cooking outdoors, and only burn when conditions are appropriate. See the Township's burning By-law 2012-68 for more information.

Personnel from SFFR say they will continue the monitor the conditions. Any residents with questions or concerns are asked to call 613-376-3027 ext. 2234, or email fireadmin@southfrontenac.net.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray