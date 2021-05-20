LGL asks for continued compliance of COVID-19 rules over long weekend

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is asking for continued compliance of COVID-19 protocols over the long weekend.

The health unit says it's experiencing it's lowest active case numbers since the beginning of march.

LGL says they want compliance to continue to ensure the numbers continue going in a downward trend.

"Thanks to all LGL residents for following precautions to prevent COVID-19 infections" Medical Officer of Health for the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit, Dr. Paula Stewart said in press released. "Keep up the good work over this coming weekend."

With more vaccine supply anticipated and the lowering of the age eligibility, the health unit says it's hopeful more residents will be vaccinated in coming weeks.