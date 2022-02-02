LGL District Health gives tips on ice safety

With many out enjoying the winter weather at this time of year, being safe on the ice is a key priority.

Some folks like getting out on the ice for things like snowmobiling, ice fishing, and skating.

Health promoter for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, Rebecca Shams, says there are many factors we should consider before stepping out on the ice. She said, "we want to think about what makes the ice strong and what makes it thick... think about the size and depth -- the larger it is the harder it is to freeze. Moving water or tides make it harder to freeze, other things like chemicals, logs, rocks, changes in air temperature and even snow mobiles can impact the ice."

Shams says there is one other way you can determine if the ice is safe -- by the colour of the ice. "Clear blue ice is the strongest, white ice or opaque is half as strong because its formed by wet snow freezing on the ice -- gray ice is not safe because it indicates the presence of water. The colour can't tell you everything though, generally the ice should be at least 15 centimeters thick for walking, at least 20 if there are multiple people on it, and 25 if there is snowmobiling happening on the ice," she said.

She also says to watch for any signs from authorities stating whether or not the ice is safe.

In terms of falling through the ice, Shams shared a few tips, "somethings include calling for help, relax and try to catch your breath, and do not try to get out from where you fell in -- the ice there is obviously weak. Try to kick your legs until you are horizontal with the ice and try to slide on top of it. Be calm and push yourself to shore, while not standing up."

Shams encourages people to go to www.redcross.ca to find out how to help yourself and others if you fall through the ice.

