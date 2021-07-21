LGL District Health transitioning to mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic program August 31st

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit has announced that it will be transitioning it's COVID-19 vaccine program to a mobile vaccine clinic program as of August 31st.

The health unit says the current fixed sites in Almonte, Smiths Falls, Kemptville, and Brockville will become part of the new program. Some other sites will be moved to other locations.

For those who have booked vaccine appointments for September and October, LGL District Health says staff will be reaching out to reschedule appointments.

Residents can rebook their appointment either through Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark's online booking portal or by contacting the local Call Centre toll-free at 1-844-369-1234. The call centre is open from Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The walk-in program at all clinics is also being recommended between now and August 31st.

In the latest vaccination report, Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health says 67 per cent of the eligible population (12+) are fully vaccinated. 87 per cent have their first dose.