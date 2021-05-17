LGL District Health Unit reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19

BROCKVILLE, ONT -- The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Known active cases in the region went down, it's now at 22.

One person from Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark has been admitted to hospital. They are the lone active case from LGL in hospital.

Of the active cases, 9 are in UCLG Central, 5 are in Lanark East, 4 are in UCLG East, 2 are in Lanark West, and 1 is in UCLG West. 1 person is unknown.