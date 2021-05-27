LGL District Health Unit reporting three new cases in the region

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it is now at 34.

One person from Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark remains in hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.

Of the active cases, 13 are in UCLG East, 7 are in UCLG Central, 7 are in Lanark East, 4 are in Lanark West, and 3 are in UCLG West.