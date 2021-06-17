LGL District Health Unit reporting zero new cases of COVID-19
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
The number of known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at 8.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
Of the active cases, 3 are in UCLG West, 3 in Lanark West, 1 is in UCLG, and 1 is currently unknown.
Active cases today: 8 – 0 new cases. Total of 1757 cases to date - 1689 recovered. On the map: 3 cases in Lanark West, 1 in LG East and 3 in L&G West (1 unknown). 60% are from variants of concern. No one in hospital. For full report: https://t.co/GL5hgsUNtx pic.twitter.com/T8KRIj0frQ— LGL Health Unit (@LGLHealthUnit) June 17, 2021