LGL District Health Unit reporting zero new cases of COVID-19

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

The number of known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at 8.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

Of the active cases, 3 are in UCLG West, 3 in Lanark West, 1 is in UCLG, and 1 is currently unknown.