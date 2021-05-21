LGL Health Unit makes changes to contingency list process

BROCKVILLE, ONT -- The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit has announced it's changing the process of it's contingency list for people wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The list will start from scratch every week starting on Tuesday, May 25th at 8 a.m.

This means that people who are on the current contingency list who have not been called or have not had a vaccination at a pharmacy must sign up again for the contingency list between Tuesday at 8 a.m and Wednesday, May 26th at 4:30p.m.

The contingency list was initially created for the health unit to call residents if there were cancellations or no shows at vaccine clinic so that vaccine would not be wasted.

LGL says they are making the change to the list because some people on the list would not cancel their place on the list if they had already received a vaccine leading to increased phone calls and a higher risk of wasted vaccine.

A link to the sign up can be found at the health unit's website or residents can call 1-800-660-5853 and ask to be added to the contingency list.