LGL offices in Brockville and Smiths Falls reopening

LGL Health Unit

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit has announced it's reopening its offices in Brockville and Smiths Falls to the public. 

Both offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

The offices will reopen starting Monday. 

