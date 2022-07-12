LGLDHU: bats and rabies

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is raising awareness about bats and the potential rabies virus they may carry. Approximately 3% of bats carry the virus.

The most common signs of rabies in bats include the inability to fly, and resting in unusual places such as the ground or floor. The health unit does warn - most bats that enter homes are healthy, and are just looking for a way out of the house.

Bats are nocturnal animals and feed mostly during the two to three hours following sunset. They are efficient pest controllers, consuming three times their body weight in insects a day.

Commonly, bats select attics for nursery colonies, however, during the day they hide out in trees and buildings.

Baby bats are most common in the month of June. Nests aren't required for these creatures, as young bats are able to fly and eat on their own within three weeks.

Bats do have the potential to carry diseases such as rabies and histoplasmosis, which can affect both humans and animals. They may also transmit distemper and mange to household pets. Rabies is a disease that attacks the central nervous system and is found in the saliva of infected animals. Rabies is fatal if left untreated. Histoplasmosis is a disease caused by a fungus that grows in soil contaminated with bat or bird droppings. Exposure to the fungus occurs when the soil is disturbed. Although it primarily affects the lungs, it can be fatal if left untreated.

A bite, scratch, or saliva exposure to a wound or mucous membrane can bring on infection. If you are bitten by a bat, or if saliva from a bat gets into your eyes, nose, mouth or a wound, wash the affected area thoroughly and seek medical attention.

In the case of children, every single contact with a bat warrants a vaccine administration, as a child may not be able to reliably retell what has happened.

Bat proofing your home is necessary when bats are entering the living space, and it is advisable to contact a pest management company to treat the problem effectively.

If you find a bat in your home and there has been no human contact, the bat can be released. Wear thick, protective gloves in order to handle the bat in order to reduce the chance of being bit.

Rabies can also affect our pets, and it is important to vaccinate them against the rabies vaccine. Rabies vaccination is mandatory in Ontario for domestic cats and dogs.

The Health Unit, in Partnership with local Veterinarians and Municipalities, will be holding Rabies Vaccination Clinics on September 14, 2022. The cost is $20.00 per animal; information about our rabies clinics' times and locations will be posted on their website near the end of August.

If you have experienced a bat encounter, or have been bitten, contact 1-800-660-5853 or on weekends call 613-345-5685 and seek medical attention from a health care provider.