LGLDHU: Be tick smart during hunting season

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reminding residents to watch out for ticks as they can still be active well into the fall months. Hunters are at a greater risk of exposure to ticks that carry Lyme disease while out in the forest and incontact with leaf litter, where ticks are typically located.

The health unit is encouraging residents to enjoy the benefits of being outdoors while being tick smart. While not all black-legged ticks in the area carry the bacteria responsible for causing Lyme disease, a signifcant number of them do. Take the following precautions to help reduce your risk:

Use an insect repellent containing DEET or Icaridin

Do a tick check when you return inside, if possible have someone else check you from behind

Put your outdoor clothes in a hot dryer to kill any live ticks

Take a shower to help remove any unattached ticks

Speak to your vet about ways to protect your pets

Lyme disease transmission depends on the length of time the tick is attached to the human body. Ticks that are removed quickly are not likely to transfer the bacteria, however, if the tick has been attached for longer than 24 hours you may be at an increased risk.

Check any ticks you remove from your body to determine if they are fat or flat. A fat tick is an indication that it has been feeding for a longer period of time. Tick specimens are not used for diagnosis of disease, so they are no longer accepted at the health unit.

Lyme disease symptoms can range from a bull's eye rash around the bite area, to a headache, fever, and muscle or joint pain. Symptoms can appear from 3 days to several weeks following a tick bite. Consult your doctor if you experience any of these symptoms.

