LGLDHU concerned by recent local area drug overdoses

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit (LGLDHU) is reporting multiple drug overdoses over the last 4 days in the region. Some of these incidents have been fatal, and the spike has been identified through the Overdose Early Warning System which collects drug poisoning information through the online overdose reporting tool.

The Health Unit along with community partners are cautioning the community. While the number of deaths in the region has declined compared to 2021, they still remain higher than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Naloxone is an effective tool to help reduce an overdose of opioids but may not be as effective in reversing overdoses due to the contamination of substances with other drugs such as benzodiazepines.

All overdoses are medical emergencies and calling 911 remains the most important step in saving someone's life.

The risk of an overdose can be reduced by following safer use practices;

Call 911 in the event of an overdose

Carry a naloxone kit

Avoid mixing substances

Use a small test dose first

Do not use alone

The Health Unit, along with the Opioid Team (provided through Lanark, Leeds, and Grenville Addictions and Mental Health) continue to provide in-person services to people who use substances at Change Health Care in Brockville, Smiths Falls, and Carleton Place.

Harm reduction services (single-use equipment, free naloxone kits, and drug checking test strips, etc.) are provided by the Smart Works program and are available at multiple locations across the LGL. Naloxone kits are also available at participating pharmacies