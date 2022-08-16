LGLDHU Health Unit launching public health diseases surveillance dashboard

Infectious disease data will now be available on the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit's (LGLDHU) website. The data is presented in a new dashboard called the DOPHS (Diseases of Public Health Significance).

The health unit has been monitoring DOPHS locally and across Ontario for some time now. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, case counts and disease trends have increased, but care must be taken to protect an individual's privacy before that data is released. Surveillance and data sharing is an important way to raise awareness of current public health issues affecting our region.

The dashboard will be updated on the second Wednesday of every month and will feature information on reported cases, monthly and annual trends locally, and case demographics.

Data will be available dating back to 2005.

The health unit says this information is important to target the prevention and treatment of possible infectious diseases we may come into contact with throughout the region.

The dashboard will be available in the following sections of the health unit's website:

Health Statistics & Reports page (https://healthunit.org/about/health-statistics-reports/), as well as under the Health Dashboards (https://healthunit.org/about/health-statistics-reports/health-dashboards/ )

Infectious Diseases page (https://healthunit.org/health-information/infectious-diseases/ )

Sexual Health page (https://healthunit.org/health-information/sexual-health/ )

Hospitals, LTC/Retirement Homes page (https://healthunit.org/for-professionals/hospitals-ltc-retirement-homes/ )

COVID-19 surveillance data is not found within this dashboard; this data is located here: Local Stats: Cases & Outbreaks - Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

The health unit also plans to add a frequently asked questions page to the dashboard as they receive questions from the public.

If you have questions, email the health unit at contact@healthunit.org, or call 1-800-660-5853.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa