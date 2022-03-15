LGLDHU hosting catch up vaccination clinics

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is shifting focus now that the pandemic response has slowed, by turning their attention to the School Immunization Catch-up program.

In a news release, LGLDHU said they have approximately 5,300 students that are behind in their Hep B, HPV, and Meningococcal vaccines, with an additional 860 that are behind on their 14-16 year old booster (Tdap).

Starting March 21st, 2022, LGLDHU will be offering these vaccines at clinic locations where the COVID-19 vaccine is also being offered.

Here is a list of eligible birth years/grades:

Hep B: grades 7-10 only

HPV: grades 7-12 + 2002-2003 (girls only)

Meningococcal: grades 7-12

Tdap: Typically those in grade 12 that have missed there 14-16 booster.

The health unit says these vaccines will not be offered in schools this year, and eligibility is grade dependent. They suggest taking advantage of this opportunity and attend a clinic.

Parents should review immunization information to see which ones their child needs, and book an appointment through a local online booking system, or by calling 1-844-369-1234.

Parents are also reminded of COVID-19 pecautions before the enter the clinic:

Complete provincial screening tool and follow instructions given

Notify screeners when you arrive, and follow directions

Students must wear face coverings

Be prepared to wait 15 minutes after your appointment.

For more information, visit our immunization page. For updates, follow LGLHealthunit on Facebook or Twitter or lglhealthunit.z on Instagram.