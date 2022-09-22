LGLDHU: Mosquitoes and West Nile virus awareness

September has remained warm in the tri-county area, meaning pesky mosquitos are still active.

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is sharing tips to enjoy the outdoors while keeping yourself protected against mosquito bites and the illnesses they spread.

Mosquito-borne viruses such as the West Nile virus are spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. For most people, the risk of illness is fairly low, but for some, including elderly or immuno-compromised individuals, the risk of disease can be more severe. The health unit recommends taking necessary precautions to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites.

The following measures can help reduce the risk of West Nile Virus:

Apply insect repellents sparingly to exposed skin. Effective repellents contain DEET or Icaridin. Be sure to follow directions and use age appropriate concentrations. DO NOT USE personal insect repellents on children under two years of age.

Wear light coloured clothing, long pants and long sleeves, as well as shoes and socks during peak mosquito times to prevent mosquito bites.

Avoid being outside at dusk and dawn, as mosquitos are most active at that time.

Reduce mosquito breeding grounds around your home by eliminating standing water including cleaning your eaves troughs, emptying bird baths and cleaning up items that collect water i.e., toys, old tires etc.

Use a fine mesh netting on the top of rain barrels

Use netting on strollers to protect small babies from insect bites.

Repair or replace damaged screens in, windows, doors and vents to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Consult your health care provider if you are feeling unwell after being bitten by mosquitoes.

More information regarding this disease and its symptoms can be found on our Insect Bites and Diseases section of the health unit's website, or call 1-800-660-5853.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa