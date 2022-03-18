LGT and Rideau Lakes expanding Mobile Crisis Teams

The Ontario government is improving public safety and supports for people in crisis by investing more than $268,000 over two years to expand Mobile Crisis Response Teams.

The Grenville OPP detachment will receive a total of $148,782.50 and the Leeds County OPP will receive $137,675 in grant funding to increase their capacity to respond to calls from individuals experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis.

The investment will enable police services to add mental health and addictions crisis workers to existing teams, and help ensure these specialized resources are available where and when needed.

“Our government continues to support police services as they deliver critical services on the ground,” said Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. “This new grant program will expand the OPP’s ability to deliver appropriate services and underlines our government’s commitment to public safety.”

Mobile Crisis Response Teams (MCRTs) are put in place to protect the community. They consist of police officers and crisis workers who respond to complex situations where mental health or addictions may be a factor. Crisis workers determine whether an individual in crisis needs to go to the emergency department, and also provide connections to community programming. The team also supports an individuals physical and mental well being over the longer term, by referring them to additional programming.

The enhancement of MCRTs is a part of Ontario's "Roadmap to Wellness," to build Ontario's mental healt hand additions system and complements the government's earlier commitments to protect peoples health, and build a province where all people feel safe and protected.

"The enhanced funding for the MCRT will help to better streamline access to mental health crisis services and provide a more cohesive response to better assess the immediate safety risks at the scene, and provide more follow-up contact with individuals and their families," said Inspector Josh Kingsley, detatchment commander for Grenville County OPP.