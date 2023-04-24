Lieutenant Governor of Ontario to attend concert at Brockville Arts Centre

The Brockville Art Centre has announced that the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, will attend the Sultans of String concert on May 26th, 7:30 p.m. at the Brockville Arts Centre. Presented by the Brockville Concert Association (BCA), the concert is the first in a series marking the association's 75th anniversary.

"We are thrilled that Her Honour will be joining us to help celebrate our 75th anniversary," says Samia O'Day, President of the BCA. "Her presence will certainly lend an extra air of excitement, and is a boost to the entire arts community in Brockville."

The Centre explains that the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell is the 29th Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. As the representative of His Majesty The King, Ms. Dowdeswell carries out constitutional and ceremonial duties and facilitates healthy citizen and community engagement. In addition to serving the public interest at all orders of government and in the private sector, she contributed globally serving as Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme. Additonally one of Ms. Dowdeswell's areas of focus is Ontario in the World, and O'Day thinks the performance by Juno award-nominated group Sultans of String fits well with Her Honour's interests.

"This concert highlights the group's Refuge/ Sanctuary project. The evening will feature Indigenous artists, musicians who are newcomers to Canada, and global talents. The fusion of musical traditions and grooves will make for an exhilarating night," says O'Day.

The BCA is a volunteer-run charity, with the goal of expanding knowledge and appreciation for quality musical experiences. Tickets are at affordable prices, with free admission to the Sultans of String concert for students 18 and under.

All tickets will be available for purchase via the Brockville Arts Centre, online or in-person at the box office, 235 King St West, Brockville, or by phoning (613) 342-7122.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray