Life-threatening injuries after collision on County Rd. 41

The Lennox & Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a serious collision on County Rd. 41 in Stone Mills Township.

Police say the three-vehicle collision happened on Tuesday at around 3 p.m. on County Rd. 41 near Frizzell Rd.

According to police, a white pick-up truck was traveling southbound on County Rd. 41 and collided with a northbound truck hauling a trailer. The pick-up truck then collided with a second grey pick-up truck head on.

The driver of the southbound truck was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the grey pick-up truck was transported to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the grey pick-up was transported to hospital by Air Ornge with serious life-threatening injuries. The driver of the trailer truck was uninjured.

The road was closed while investigators attended the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.