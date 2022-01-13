Life-threatening injuries after collision on Hwy. 41

One person has suffered serious life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 41.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to the report of a collision on Hwy. 41 north of Skootamatta Lake Rd. at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) located the driver of the vehicle with serious injuries when the vehicle left the road way.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

OPP's Technical Collision Investigation team and the Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.