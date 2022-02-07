Life-threatening injuries after single-vehicle collision in Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards

An 18-year-old driver has suffered life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the collision on Mask Rd, near Green Ridge Rd, at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police were assisted by Renfrew County Paramedics.

According to a preliminary investigation by police, the lone driver of the passenger car was heading eastbound on Mask Rd. and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then entered a ditch and struck a tree.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The 18-year-old driver from Killaloe was transported to hospital by paramedics before then being airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information surrounding the collision is asked to contact the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police by calling 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.