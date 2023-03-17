Life-threatening injuries from single-vehicle collision in Quinte West, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a single-vehicle collision that took place on the evening of March 15th, 2023 that resulted in life-threatening injuries.

OPP says officers responded to a traffic complaint at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Highway 401. Officers say the complaint originated in Northumberland County. On the scene, officers observed the vehicle on Highway 401 at Glen Millar Road, just prior to witnessing the driver lose control of the vehicle and collide with the ditch.

Police say the 22-year-old driver from Toronto had to be transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstruction.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray