Life-threatening injuries from single-vehicle collision in Quinte West, Ont.
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a single-vehicle collision that took place on the evening of March 15th, 2023 that resulted in life-threatening injuries.
OPP says officers responded to a traffic complaint at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Highway 401. Officers say the complaint originated in Northumberland County. On the scene, officers observed the vehicle on Highway 401 at Glen Millar Road, just prior to witnessing the driver lose control of the vehicle and collide with the ditch.
Police say the 22-year-old driver from Toronto had to be transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstruction.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Drug-impaired driver charged in City of PembrokeA local 64-year-old resident is facing impaired driving charges after Ontario Provincial Police performed a traffic stop on Paul Martin Drive in the City of Pembroke. Officers were acting on a report of a possible impaired driver in the city.
Stone Fence Theatre tours Ottawa Valley for local hospitalsOriginal musical Tom Thomson & The Colours of Canada is coming to stages across the Ottawa Valley. The Stone Fence Theatre presenting the show with a goal of raising $30,000 for local hospitals.
Driver charged in single-vehicle collision in Madawaska Valley Tsp.A 76-year-old from Barry's Bay has been charged with careless driving after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single vehicle collision Combermere Road near Long Lake Road in the Township of Madawaska Valley. No injuries were reported in the crash.
Ontario colleges set standards strengthening programs for international studentsTwenty-three public colleges have signed on to commit to a new set of sector-wide standards to strengthen the programs and support for international students in Ontario colleges, with the goal of assisting the new students to adapt to life in Ontario.
Stolen vehicle recovered during traffic stop in Perth, Ont.A 40-year-old from Bastard-South Burgess Township is facing a number of charges after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop on foot in Drummond-North Elmsley Township. OPP officers discovered the vehicle had been stolen and the person behind the wheel was prohibited from driving.
SLC musical theatre students present 'New Faces 2023'Students from St. Lawrence College's Music Theatre Performance program will be taking to the stage in March and April, performing a variety of pieces from Broadway hits as part of their 'News Faces' program.
Charges laid after abandoned dog located in Frontenac, Ont.Four-year-old walker hound Rosie survived frigid winter temperatures after being abandoned by mid-February. A local resident found and helped Rosie and OPP have charged a 64-year-old Westport resident with several offences including animal cruelty.
Three people charged with drug trafficking in Trenton, Ont.Following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Trenton, three people are facing charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking. In the search OPP located a large quantity of cocaine.
Local NDP take action to support Renfrew County VTACVirtual Triage And Assessment Centre in Renfrew County are losing its funding at the end of March 2023. In response, the Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke NDP is pledging to take action to support long-term funding for the service.