Lifeguarding coming to St. Lawrence Park

The YMCA of Eastern Ontario and the City of Brockville has announced a new partnership that will see lifeguarding at St. Lawrence Park.

"We are pleased to have worked with City staff and council to be able to bring our expertise to Brockville's beautiful waterfront," CEO of the YMCA of Eastern Ontario Rob Adams said in a press release. "This agreement with the City is a positive step in our discussions toward what we hope will be a positive and long-term partnership."

Under the new agreement, the YMCA of Eastern Ontario will guard the beach from June 28th to August 29th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Plans are also being made for two events put together by the Y. One will focus on water safety as part of National Drowning Prevention Week in Late July. The other event will be known as a "Family Fun Day" in late August.

"We are looking forward to the events the Y is organizing to add to what we hope will be an enjoyable summer for everyone." said City Manager for the City of Brockville, Janette Loveys, in a press release.