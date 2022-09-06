Limestone City Car Classic raises funds while showing off marvelous motor vehicles

The Limestone City Car Classic made a return after a two year hiatus this past weekend. On September 3rd, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. hundreds of cars gathered at Lake Ontario Park. The event was in support of melanoma research at the Kingston Health Centre.

Though funds were being raised, entry to the event was free. Locals and visitors could check out vintage cars from the 1930s all the way to modern marvels of motor transportation. Along with the cars being shown off, there were food trucks, raffles, and fun for the whole family during this full day event.

This, 8th year of the event is in memory of one of the organizer's daughters who passed away from melanoma at 35 years old.

More than 500 cars were entered to be shown off and judged in the event. With prizes awarded for Best in Show, Best Paint, and the Melonie Beatty Award, named after event organizer Brain Beatty's daughter, who loved going to car shows with her dad.

Over the first seven years of the event, they have raised over $60,000 for melanoma research, and those who attended this year's show said it was the best yet.

