Limestone City Car Classic returns to Kingston, Ont.

After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the 8th annual Limestone City Car Classic will once again return to Lake Ontario Park in Kingston on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

The show will feature live music by Hickory Switch throughout the day, and many other fun activities for all to enjoy. The Limestone City Car Club and founders organized the first ever Car Classic in September 2013 with all proceeds to benefit the Kingston Melanoma Cancer Clinic in memory of organizer Brian Beatty's daughter, who passed away from this disease at the age of 35. It was their intention to bring car enthusiasts together and to bring awareness about the prevention and detection of skin cancer. The group also assists in funding the KGH clinic.

In its first year, 125 cars participated. Car attendance has grown to around 500 vehicles now, ranging from the early 1900s to the present day, from both sides of the border, in 24 different classes. Thanks to loyal sponsors and volunteers, the car show has become an annual event that has outgrown its humble beginnings in the A&W parking lot at the corner of Gardiners Road and Centennial Drive, to its current venue at Kingston's spectacular Lake Ontario Park.

Trophies will be awarded to the top three cars in each category. Spectator numbers have risen to nearly 3,000 people who enjoy the cars, raffles, food, vendors, music, and the beautiful grounds the park has to offer.

Since the first event, the Limestone City Car Club has donated in excess of $64,000 to the Melanoma Clinic, under the guidance of Beatty and co-founder David Dick, as well as the continued support from main sponsors Petrie Ford Kingston, Keystone Automotive Products, and several local businesses.

The generosity of the car show participants and spectators has been incredible. The event has now become one of the premier attractions in the Kingston area for all car enthusiasts.

In December 2018, a room at the KGH Melanoma Clinic was dedicated to Beatty's daughter, Melonie Beatty, in recognition of donations made by the car show.