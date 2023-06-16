Limestone City Co-operative Housing Inc. coming before Kingston Council

Recently incorporated Limestone City Co-operative Housing Inc. (LCCH) say they are ready to start looking for an architect thanks to the recommendation made by City of Kingston staff to make up to $50,000 available. They say these funds would then be used to hire the professionals needed to bring the project to the next level.

The fund allowance will be before Council this Tuesday.

"I really hope this passes because we are in a bit of a catch-22 situation," says Councilor McLaren, the City's council appointee to LCCH's Board of Directors.

The group explains that all the really big grants require high-level documentation from professionals, such as architects, to determine the amount of funding awarded. Unfortunately, without money to hire those professionals, the organization says they are in a position where it cannot apply for those big grants.

This recommendation from City staff will aim to help LCCH fill that gap. The group says they are confident the seed money should be enough to obtain those reports needed, which include architectural plans and various studies on feasibility. Additionally, the organization will require zoning by-law amendments, which could add additional time and expenses to the project.

LCCH says they hope to erect a building which will have up to 300 mixed-income units where market rents above the cost to sustain the building long-term subsidize below market rents. Additionally, LCCH plans on integrating several green features, including indoor vertical farming, a green wall, and other agricultural opportunities for members and the community at large.

Co-operative housing also relies on collaboration from members, and they say they hope to involve their residents in everything from the day-to-day running of the building to agricultural efforts to even running classes for others in the area.

