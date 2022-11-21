Limestone district school board appoints chair and vice-chair

Trustees of the Limestone District School Board selected Trustees Robin Hutcheon and Bob Godkin respectively to the roles of Chair and Vice-Chair for the new four-year term.

Chair Hutcheon's name was drawn to fulfill the role after a tie between her and Trustee Suzanne Ruttan for the position. Where there is an equality of votes, the Education Act stipulates the drawing of lots to determine who will fill the role. Trustee Hutcheon's name was pulled.

Chair Hutcheon, who represents the Townships of Loyalist and Stone Mills, pledged her commitment to students and the Board upon being selected to the role of Chair.

"I firmly believe in advocating for all students in our Board. Students are the reason why we are here. It is their well-being, their achievements and their success that matters. I am proud to sit on this Board." Hutcheon said, added "I think Limestone is a leader in Ontario and we have a lot of opportunities to make education the best it can be. By working collaboratively with staff and our communities we can ensure students have expanding opportunities, in all pathways, to help them achieve success and well-being. As we begin a new term, we must all be committed to working collaboratively to meet these objectives."

Hutcheon was first elected in October 2018, and this is her second term of office. She has served on several Board committees and provincially through the Ontario Public School Boards Association.

Vice-Chair Bob Godkin, who is also in his second term of office, represents the City of Kingston: Pittsburgh and King's Town Districts, and Frontenac Islands.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink