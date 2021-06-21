Limited second-dose appointments in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is welcoming the news of accelerated second doses but says there are limited appointments while the health unit waits for more supply.

LGL District Health says limited appointments are available at clinics in Brockville, Almonte, Kemptville, and Smiths Falls.

LGL says it is currently waiting for it's allocation of vaccines from the province.

The health unit says once supply is known, more appointments will be available for the public.

More information can be found at health-unit dot org.