Liquor theft leads to several charges in Petawawa

A 45-year-old man faces several charges after he was alleged to have stolen liquor from a retail store in the Town of Petawawa.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say they responded to a theft complaint on June 5th.

Officers were able to identify an individual in connection with that theft, as well as a previous theft of liquor from the same store.

The person was located that same afternoon.

45-year-old Ian William Hopper of Laurentian Valley Township has been charged with the following.

Theft under $5000 - two counts

Fail to comply with probation order - four counts

Driving while under suspension

The accused was held for a bail hearing and was subsequently released. He is scheduled to appear in a Pembroke court on June 29th.