Liquor theft leads to several charges in Petawawa

opp

A 45-year-old man faces several charges after he was alleged to have stolen liquor from a retail store in the Town of Petawawa. 

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say they responded to a theft complaint on June 5th. 

Officers were able to identify an individual in connection with that theft, as well as a previous theft of liquor from the same store. 

The person was located that same afternoon. 

45-year-old Ian William Hopper of Laurentian Valley Township has been charged with the following. 

Theft under $5000 - two counts
Fail to comply with probation order - four counts
Driving while under suspension

The accused was held for a bail hearing and was subsequently released. He is scheduled to appear in a Pembroke court on June 29th. 

