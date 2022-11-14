Little Things Canning Company joining the Warm Hearts Christmas Drive
Little Things Canning Company and Tracy Lasruk are joining forces this holiday season to host the warm hearts Christmas drive.
Starting Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, items for stocking stuffers and winter essentials can be brought to little things canning at 100 Pembroke St.
The initiative is looking for donations of mittens, socks, toothbrushes, and toothpaste, for their essential bags while chocolate, jewelry, gift cards, pj's, socks, and candles are needed for stocking stuffers.
Donations will be distributed across the city to those in need.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
-
Three building fire under under investigation in BrockvilleBrockville police service (BPS) is aiding Brockville fire service (BFS) after a three-building structure fire near Church St.
-
Man arrested for drug possession in BrockvilleBrockville Police Service (BPS) arrested a man for drug possession after he was found with Crystal Meth.
-
Living wage threshold jumps drastically amid inflation.A new report shows the average hourly wage needed to live in the Leeds Grenville region is well above the provincial minimum wage.
-
Road closure in effect TuesdayA section of Chaffey St. will be closed for most of the due to road construction.
-
Arnprior man charged with impaired drivingA man in Arnprior is being charged with impaired driving.
-
Living wage needed in Pembroke SkyrocketsA new report shows the average hourly wage needed to live in the Pembroke region is well above the provincial minimum wage.
-
Police lay charges related to string of vehicle robberiesRenfrew police say 2 people have been charged in relation to a string of motor vehicle thefts over recent weeks
-
Kingston Health Science Centre steps up support for pediatric hospitalsThe Kingston Health Science Centre (KHSC) is working with the region's two pediatric hospitals to help ease the intense pressure on the system.
-
Hourly wage needed to live in Kingston skyrockets.A new report shows the average hourly wage needed to live in Kingston is well above the provincial minimum wage.