Little Things Canning Company joining the Warm Hearts Christmas Drive

Little Things Canning Company and Tracy Lasruk are joining forces this holiday season to host the warm hearts Christmas drive.

Starting Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, items for stocking stuffers and winter essentials can be brought to little things canning at 100 Pembroke St.

The initiative is looking for donations of mittens, socks, toothbrushes, and toothpaste, for their essential bags while chocolate, jewelry, gift cards, pj's, socks, and candles are needed for stocking stuffers.

Donations will be distributed across the city to those in need.

